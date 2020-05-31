George Floyd

George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'

George Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, is asking for peace after his brother died in police custody.

Terrence told ABC News he condemns the violent protests happening and wants everyone to know George stood for peace.

EMBED More News Videos

FULL INTERVIEW: George Floyd's biological brother calls for peace during protest



"I'm outraged too," he said. "Sometimes I get angry. I want to go crazy. My brother wasn't about that. You'll hear a lot of people saying, 'He was a gentle giant.'"

Terrence said he wants to see first degree murder charges for Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video kneeling on George's neck, and wants the other officers charged as well.

On Monday, he plans to visit the site in Minneapolis where his brother took his last breaths.

"I just had to come down here, and let people know, just channel your anger elsewhere," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriotprotestpeace marchgeorge floydafrican americansu.s. & worldviolencepolice brutalityrally
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as police try to control crowds
George Floyd protests resume in NYC for a 4th night
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
LIVE: Group protesting George Floyd's death marches in SF
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as police try to control crowds
SFPD chief recalls time as Los Angeles police officer during 1992 Rodney King riots
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
Several arrested as unlawful demonstration, looting continued in Oakland for 2nd night
Show More
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
Officers hit with bricks as unrest continues in Philly | LIVE COVERAGE
Family IDs federal officer killed in Oakland near George Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News