Society

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick offers to fund legal representation for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis

By Kayla Galloway
Colin Kaepernick smiles after the 49ers' 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Colin Kaepernick smiles after the 49ers' 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said on social media Friday that he, along with his Know Your Rights Camp, will provide monetary assistance for Minneapolis demonstrators in need of legal representation because protests related to George Floyd.


Kaepernick funds the Know Your Rights Camp, which works to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders," according to the organization's website.

A Northern California native, Kaepernick established the Legal Defense Initiative to help those protesting Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

He said on Twitter, "In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp."


A Minnesota police officer was arrested Friday on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges after he was seen on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed.

Floyd later became motionless after telling the officer he couldn't breathe.

The man's death has sparked unrest nationwide, specifically in Minneapolis, where protests and looting have continued throughout the week.

Floyd's death has also led to demonstrations in the Bay Area, including a large gathering in San Jose Friday evening.

TIMELINE: How Colin Kaepernick became forgotten football star as 49ers celebrate Super Bowl history

To learn more how benefit from Kaepernick's Legal Defense Initiative, click here.

Kaepernick famously knelt during the national anthem at NFL games in the pre-season and regular season in 2016.

The action was in response to police brutality.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos on the investigation into the death of George Floyd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotasan franciscosan francisco 49ersprotestcolin kaepernickgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
LIVE: George Floyd protesters, SJ police clash after Hwy 101 shut down
Admired or shunned? 49ers' complicated history with Colin Kaepernick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd protesters, SJ police clash after Hwy 101 shut down
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on June 1
SpaceX prototype rocket captured exploding during test
Working from home? Your boss can track what you're doing.
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
More TOP STORIES News