Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick offers to fund legal representation for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020
The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.
We have the right to fight back!
Rest in Power George Floyd
Kaepernick funds the Know Your Rights Camp, which works to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders," according to the organization's website.
A Northern California native, Kaepernick established the Legal Defense Initiative to help those protesting Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
He said on Twitter, "In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp."
In solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis, KYRC + @kaepernick7 established our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground. If you, or a loved one needs legal assistance, or to donate, go to https://t.co/BQO5g9f5wb #wegotus pic.twitter.com/5g3wn1wXso— Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) May 29, 2020
A Minnesota police officer was arrested Friday on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges after he was seen on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed.
Floyd later became motionless after telling the officer he couldn't breathe.
The man's death has sparked unrest nationwide, specifically in Minneapolis, where protests and looting have continued throughout the week.
Floyd's death has also led to demonstrations in the Bay Area, including a large gathering in San Jose Friday evening.
To learn more how benefit from Kaepernick's Legal Defense Initiative, click here.
Kaepernick famously knelt during the national anthem at NFL games in the pre-season and regular season in 2016.
The action was in response to police brutality.
