49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference

Tight end George Kittle walked in wearing a custom Jimmy Garoppolo tee-shirt that the quarterback had autographed.
Kittle says he had to get back at Garoppolo after the quarterback showed up earlier in the week wearing a tee-shirt with Kittle on it.
Kittle added he figured he would wear his "Jimmy G" shirt for a special occasion and advancing to the Super Bowl would certainly qualify.
When asked about the shirt Garoppolo said he thought it was a nice shirt and joked maybe we might see it in the team store.
These shirts may be available at the team store soon according to @JimmyG_10 #ABC7Now #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/D1xwcMvPcL— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 20, 2020