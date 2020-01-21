Sports

49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- After the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, a locker room joke played out during the press conference.

Tight end George Kittle walked in wearing a custom Jimmy Garoppolo tee-shirt that the quarterback had autographed.

RELATED: Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about the 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship

Kittle says he had to get back at Garoppolo after the quarterback showed up earlier in the week wearing a tee-shirt with Kittle on it.

Kittle added he figured he would wear his "Jimmy G" shirt for a special occasion and advancing to the Super Bowl would certainly qualify.

When asked about the shirt Garoppolo said he thought it was a nice shirt and joked maybe we might see it in the team store.



