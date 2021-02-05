San Francisco company offers free webinars to guide seniors through COVID-19 vaccine hurdles

"We do it for the demographic that's most impacted by COVID and in need of the vaccine," said Lawrence Kosick, co-founder of San Francisco-based GetSetUp that offers all kinds of online learning.
RELATED: Benicia hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors amid high demand for shot
In the past 90 days, its free 30-minute interactive sessions have helped more than 20,000 people to get vaccine information, including those who are not experienced online users. Scott Sleek is a GetSetUp guide.
"We can share our own smartphone screens to walk people through their settings on their phone, some of their camera settings on their phone," he explained.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
With many senior centers closed and with access to libraries restricted, the greatest at-risk group has had difficulty getting accurate information.
"We have a moderator who will guide them through the website for that state," said GetSetUp's Kosick. "Oftentimes we'll have an ambassador who will recount sort of their experience around getting the vaccine in that state as well as a local medical official who can help us answer some questions."
RELATED: At current supply rate, it would take Kaiser 4+ years to get enough vaccines for all CA patients
Nicki Taylor, 75, learned from another participant in her session that a nearby grocery store was giving vaccine shots. She received her vaccination earlier this week.
"The learners on these calls are helping each other," said Sleek. "Somebody may know something that the rest of the people that participating in this session do not. And they impart that information."
That's the kind of interaction lost due to pandemic isolation. Even those who can't get into a Zoom session can watch a live or recorded session on GetSetUp's Facebook page.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic