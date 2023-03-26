Shots fired as deputies respond to barricaded suspect in Gilroy, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Deputies are at a scene in Gilroy involving a barricade subject and a weapon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The incident is happening in the 3000 block of Dryden Ave. The sheriff's office first reported on this at around 10:11 a.m.

The sheriff's office said shots were fired at deputies.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team said it is using all available de-escalation tactics for a peaceful resolution.

Russell Davis, public information officer with the sheriff's office told ABC7 News as of 1 p.m., the suspect continues to fire rounds out at deputies on scene and remains an active scene.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area until further notice.