  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Shots fired as deputies respond to barricaded suspect in Gilroy, authorities say

KGO logo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 8:58PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Deputies are at a scene in Gilroy involving a barricade subject and a weapon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The incident is happening in the 3000 block of Dryden Ave. The sheriff's office first reported on this at around 10:11 a.m.

The sheriff's office said shots were fired at deputies.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team said it is using all available de-escalation tactics for a peaceful resolution.

Russell Davis, public information officer with the sheriff's office told ABC7 News as of 1 p.m., the suspect continues to fire rounds out at deputies on scene and remains an active scene.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area until further notice.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW