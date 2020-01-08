Food & Drink

Girl Scouts introduce new lemon-flavored cookies with inspiring messages baked in

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie just in time for the upcoming season, in some areas.

The Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon-flavored cookie, not to be confused with the Lemonades cookie which are shortbread covered with lemon-flavored icing.

To make the Lemon-Ups more enjoyable, each cookie will have one of eight inspiring messages baked into them, including "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The addition to the cookie lineup will be available for the 2020 season and will replace the Savannah Smiles.

However, check with the Girl Scouts in your area to see which tasty treats they're selling this year. Not all regions have the same cookie selections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgirl scoutscookies
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News