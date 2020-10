Purrfect save! Firefighters rescue scared kitten hiding under truck in Glass Fire territory

A member from Damage Inspection Team O-377 made the puurrfect save today when she rescued a scared kitten from under a truck in Division SS. They’re headed to the animal shelter right meow to try to find this little tortie’s human! #GlassFire 🐾#NewBesties 🐾 pic.twitter.com/iI0aAqTLtd — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 6, 2020

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A CAL FIRE damage inspector made the purrrfect rescue Tuesday in the Glass Fire burn zone.Scared, and hiding underneath a truck in Sonoma County, she found "Tortie."CAL FIRE says Tortie was taken to an animal shelter for care, and they are working to reunite the small cat with its owners.Tortie is one of the luckier ones.Many animals have been rescued from the wildfires burning across California and the Bay Area.Veterinarians from UC Davis and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are treating wild animals burned in the fires.