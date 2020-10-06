Purrfect save! Firefighters rescue scared kitten hiding under truck in Glass Fire territory

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A CAL FIRE damage inspector made the purrrfect rescue Tuesday in the Glass Fire burn zone.

Scared, and hiding underneath a truck in Sonoma County, she found "Tortie."



CAL FIRE says Tortie was taken to an animal shelter for care, and they are working to reunite the small cat with its owners.

Tortie is one of the luckier ones.

RELATED: Marin Co. woman shares story of how she rescued farm animals during LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Many animals have been rescued from the wildfires burning across California and the Bay Area.

Veterinarians from UC Davis and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are treating wild animals burned in the fires.



Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
Stanford launches cloud-based COVID-19 testing
Special Bay Area loan program helps people purchase homes
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Sharks volunteer at food drive to help fight COVID-19 food insecurity
Show More
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Coronavirus updates: 10 CA counties change colors on reopening map
'Screaming telegrams' by scary clowns in SF
Trump, contagious at White House, back to downplaying virus
Facebook broadens measures against QAnon
More TOP STORIES News