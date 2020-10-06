Purrfect save! Firefighters rescue scared kitten hiding under truck in Glass Fire territory

Scared, and hiding underneath a truck in Sonoma County, she found "Tortie."
A member from Damage Inspection Team O-377 made the puurrfect save today when she rescued a scared kitten from under a truck in Division SS. They’re headed to the animal shelter right meow to try to find this little tortie’s human! #GlassFire 🐾#NewBesties 🐾 pic.twitter.com/iI0aAqTLtd— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 6, 2020
CAL FIRE says Tortie was taken to an animal shelter for care, and they are working to reunite the small cat with its owners.
Tortie is one of the luckier ones.
Many animals have been rescued from the wildfires burning across California and the Bay Area.
Veterinarians from UC Davis and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are treating wild animals burned in the fires.
Veterinarians from @ucdavisvetmed and @CaliforniaDFW are treating animals burned in the #NorthComplexFire, #ZoggFire and #BobcatFire with fish skin bandages https://t.co/RkhfB21m7I pic.twitter.com/w7z1dgK98u— UC Davis Research (@UCDavisResearch) October 6, 2020
