SoCal city to issue $400 fine to anyone not wearing mask

Glendale's face covering order allows businesses to refuse service to any person does not wear a mask or comply with physical distancing.
"Businesses must also take all reasonable steps to ensure those in line or entering their business wear face coverings and comply with physical distancing requirements," the city said in a statement.
VIDEO: Napa City and County to crack down on enforcing face masks, social distancing
It also authorizes citations of $400 to individuals and businesses for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $2,000 for the third.
People exempted from the policy include children under the age of 2, individuals with breathing problems, and anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.
The enactment of the citation ordinance comes amid a social media campaign by the city that encourages residents to adhere to a number of health guidelines amid the pandemic.
RELATED: Marin County approves face mask enforcement to curb spread of COVID-19
"Don't be a turd, protect the herd. Wear your face covering," says an image tweeted by the city's official Twitter account, showing several animated characters holding a mask, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a thermometer.
Other Southern California cities enforcing a similar rule include Calabasas, Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic