SoCal city to issue $400 fine to anyone not wearing mask

GLENDALE, Calif. -- In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Glendale City Council on Tuesday approved a policy to issue a minimum $400 fine to anyone who does not wear a facial covering in public.

Glendale's face covering order allows businesses to refuse service to any person does not wear a mask or comply with physical distancing.

"Businesses must also take all reasonable steps to ensure those in line or entering their business wear face coverings and comply with physical distancing requirements," the city said in a statement.

It also authorizes citations of $400 to individuals and businesses for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $2,000 for the third.

People exempted from the policy include children under the age of 2, individuals with breathing problems, and anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.
The enactment of the citation ordinance comes amid a social media campaign by the city that encourages residents to adhere to a number of health guidelines amid the pandemic.

RELATED: Marin County approves face mask enforcement to curb spread of COVID-19

"Don't be a turd, protect the herd. Wear your face covering," says an image tweeted by the city's official Twitter account, showing several animated characters holding a mask, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a thermometer.

Other Southern California cities enforcing a similar rule include Calabasas, Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.

