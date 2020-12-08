San Francisco's GLIDE providing more holiday grocery bags than ever before

The organization is packing 800 more bags this year than last, planning to distribute 5,300 grocery bags to people in need.
"Before we would do an onsite distribution of 2,000 bags and then deliver the other 2,500 bags at the same time, but in order to keep everyone safe we're taking it all on the road," said Lillian Mark, GLIDE deputy director of programs.
GLIDE staff members stepped up to pack the holiday grocery bags with volunteers told to stay home under the Bay Area's latest stay-at-home order.
The organization is going through 3,900 chickens, 1,400 turkeys, 5,300 pounds of vegetables, 5,300 dozen dinner rolls, 1,600 pounds of mac & cheese and other sides and fixings.
GLIDE is known for its outreach and feeding the hungry daily. The organization is now seeing more families in need of assistance.
"(It's) parents who have lost their jobs, especially in this kind of economic landscape, kids who are sheltered at home and not able to access the regular meals they may have access to at school," said Mark.
The bags are being packed into trucks Tuesdays to be delivered to 18 partner organizations in San Francisco on Wednesday that will help get the food to those who need it most.
