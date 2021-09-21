BTS, Jennifer Lopez among headliners for 'Global Citizen Live' highlights show on ABC

Arts & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES -- BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Elton John are among those who will headline the "Global Citizen Live" highlights show on ABC this weekend, the network announced Tuesday.

Additional headliners for ABC's hourlong highlight show will be announced. It will air Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET/PT | 6 p.m. CT.

The full 24-hour concert event will bring together performers from stages on six continents. Here's the full lineup as of Tuesday, Sept. 21:

  • New York City: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang
  • Paris: Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth and Fatma Said
  • Los Angeles: Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer
  • London: Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag'n'Bone Man
  • Lagos: Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti
  • Rio de Janeiro: Alok, Mart'nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio.
  • Seoul: BTS
  • Sydney: Delta Goodrem
  • Mumbai: hosted by Anil Kapoor, with Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, KiaraAdvani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinhawith, in partnership with Wizcraft.


ABC News Live and Hulu will air the 24-hour event in full starting Saturday afternoon. A four-hour highlight show will air on FX on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/PT | 2 p.m. CT.

The event is part of a broader call to reverse climate change and end poverty around the world. You can find more information about the advocacy efforts behind the concert special at globalcitizenlive.org.
