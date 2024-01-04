Glynis Johns, most known for role in 'Mary Poppins,' dies at 100

Glynis Johns, most known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the 1964 film "Mary Poppins" has died. She was 100.

Legendary actress Glynis Johns, most known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the 1964 film "Mary Poppins" has died. She was 100.

Her publicist Mitch Clem told Eyewitness News she died Thursday from natural causes.

About a decade before Johns took on the role of the suffragette mother in the classic "Mary Poppins," she was featured in another Disney movie, "The Sword and the Rose."

She was named a Disney legend in 1998 and had been the oldest living legend until her passing. She was also the longest living Oscar nominee for acting.

She got her nomination for 1960's "The Sundowners." She also won a Tony award for "A Little Night Music," in which she famously sang the Stephen Sondheim song "Send in the Clowns."

In an interview with ABC7's George Pennacchio celebrating her 100th birthday, Johns looked back at the role.

"I got applause for that. I loved doing it. I felt it," she said.

Johns spent decades working in movies. Her final roles were in "While You Were Sleeping" and "Superstar."