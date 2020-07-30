Rep. Louie Gohmert slept in office after positive COVID-19 test, Rep. Jackie Speier says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, released a statement Thursday condemning the recent behavior of Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, after he tested positive for COVID-19.According to Rep. Speier, Gohmert knew he had the virus and continued to put others in danger by going to the member's gym and even sleeping in his Washington, D.C. office.Speier went on to say the congressman "berated his staff for wearing masks and not wanting to be equally reckless.""It's beyond comprehension that anyone would act in this way, let alone a member of Congress," Speier said.