Politics

Rep. Louie Gohmert slept in office after positive COVID-19 test, Rep. Jackie Speier says

"It's beyond comprehension that anyone would act in this way, let alone a member of Congress," Speier said.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, released a statement Thursday condemning the recent behavior of Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Rep. Speier, Gohmert knew he had the virus and continued to put others in danger by going to the member's gym and even sleeping in his Washington, D.C. office.

RELATED: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for virus, cancels Trump trip

Speier went on to say the congressman "berated his staff for wearing masks and not wanting to be equally reckless."

"It's beyond comprehension that anyone would act in this way, let alone a member of Congress," Speier said.

Read Rep. Speier's full statement below:

"Congressman Gohmert's behavior is not only irresponsible, it's dangerous and reckless. He berated his staff for wearing masks and not wanting to be equally reckless. He tested positive the day after he sat in a committee hearing without wearing a mask, endangering others. Even worse, after he knew he had the virus, he called his staff and interns into the office to inform them, went to the member's gym, and then proceeded to sleep in his office-his makeshift home in DC, before informing the public that he tested positive. Which begs the question, where is he going to quarantine? In the same office and building with members, staffers, and congressional employees and U.S. Capitol Police? It's beyond comprehension that anyone would act in this way, let alone a member of Congress."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsface maskwashington d.c.coronavirushouse of representativescoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccongresswomenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcongress
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF health director shares stark COVID-19 warning
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
49ers encourage fans to wear a mask in message featuring Garoppolo
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
WATCH TONIGHT: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle 240-acre fire near Azusa
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
Show More
Scientists map how COVID-19 could spread in schools
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
John Lewis in posthumous essay: 'Your turn to let freedom ring'
More TOP STORIES News