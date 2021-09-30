Golden Gate Bridge protest triggers traffic nightmare

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest has triggered a traffic nightmare for commuters who take the Golden Gate Bridge.The protesters said they were "demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families."Earlier this morning, dozens of cars slowed to a stop halting traffic on the bridge. Organizers from the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship then exited their cars and gave speeches.Several of the protesters have been arrested and tow trucks came to take the vehicles away.Massive delays persist in both directions of the bridge.No injuries have been reported.