SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Golden Gate Ferry that crashed into the San Francisco Ferry terminal Friday afternoon has been towed away from the Ferry Building Saturday morning.
The ferry boat is being towed to Larkspur to be evaluated for repairs.
The Port of San Francisco expects the repairs to the terminal to be complete by Sunday.
The impact cracked the concrete, knocked over the railing, and shook The Slanted Door restaurant.