Golden Gate Ferry boat involved in San Francisco crash towed to Larkspur for evaluation

EMBED </>More Videos

A Golden Gate Ferry that crashed into the San Francisco Ferry terminal Friday afternoon has been towed away from the Ferry Building Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Golden Gate Ferry that crashed into the San Francisco Ferry terminal Friday afternoon has been towed away from the Ferry Building Saturday morning.

The ferry boat is being towed to Larkspur to be evaluated for repairs.

RELATED: Coast Guard investigating after ferry crashes into Ferry Building in San Francisco

The Port of San Francisco expects the repairs to the terminal to be complete by Sunday.

The impact cracked the concrete, knocked over the railing, and shook The Slanted Door restaurant.
EMBED More News Videos

Passengers aboard the Golden Gate Ferry that crashed into the San Francisco Ferry terminal Friday afternoon say they had no warning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatsboatingcrashsan francisco bayferryferry accidentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CHP officer injured in deadly Sausalito crash
White House report on climate change warns of worsening disasters
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victim arrives in Chico
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off the coast of Daly City
Kellyanne Conway's husband, other legal scholars, fact check Trump on the courts
Show More
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
US service member killed in Afghanistan
Christmas in the Park invites Camp Fire survivors to help with holiday tree lighting
Accuweather Forecast: Patchy fog with a few morning showers possible
More News