Golden Gate Fields set to close by the end of this year, owners say

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden Gate Fields race track in the East Bay is set to close by the end of this year, owners say.

The Stronach Group, which owns Golden Gate Fields, announced it will end racing at the iconic Bay Area horse race track at the end of its 2023 racing meet.

According to its website, the company will focus on transitioning horses from Northern California to Southern California.

The plan is to help Santa Anita race track in Southern California by increasing its field size and add another day of racing by January 2024.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Hall of Fame jockey Russell Baze, right, riding Two Step Cat heads for the finish line in a horse race at Golden Gate Fields in Albany, Calif., Friday, Jan. 1, 2008.

There is no word yet what would happen to the land that stretches along Berkeley and Albany.

"The Stronach Group remains steadfastly committed to racing in California," said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Stronach Group, in a press release.

"We believe that the future success of racing depends on a business model that encourages investment in Southern California, one of North America's premier racing circuits. Focusing on Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs as state-of-the-art racing and training facilities that offer enhanced program quality, increased race days, expanded wagering opportunities, and premier hospitality and entertainment experiences is vital to ensuring that California racing can continue to compete and thrive on a national level."

MORE: Bay Area animal activists call for Golden Gate Fields to shut down after horse deaths

"We recognize that the decision will have profound effects on our valued employees as well as the owners, trainers, jockeys and stable personnel at Golden Gate Fields. The Stronach Group is committed to honoring labor obligations and developing a meaningful transition plan," Stronach added.

ABC7's JR Stone will have more on this developing story on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.