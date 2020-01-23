Community & Events

Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show: Show dogs visit ABC7 for Dog Show paw-ree-view

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A beagle and a wolfhound stopped by ABC7 on Thursday to get everyone excited for the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show!

It's happening at the Cow Palace on Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golden Gate Kennel Club Chairman Michael Stone - along with the two show dogs - joined ABC7 News in studio to talk about the show and how it works. It's one of only three benched shows in the United States and the largest on the West Coast.

"Benched" means the dogs are all on display for the public to see. Visitors can come to the show, watch the dogs being judged, then go visit the dogs, breeders and owners in the benching area.

It's a great opportunity for the public to meet all 133 breeds who will be there.

Get more information about the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show and purchase tickets here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdaly citydogsanimal newspetsdoganimalsbay area eventssales
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News