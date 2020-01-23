Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show: Show dogs visit ABC7 for Dog Show paw-ree-view

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A beagle and a wolfhound stopped by ABC7 on Thursday to get everyone excited for the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show!
It's happening at the Cow Palace on Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Golden Gate Kennel Club Chairman Michael Stone - along with the two show dogs - joined ABC7 News in studio to talk about the show and how it works. It's one of only three benched shows in the United States and the largest on the West Coast.
"Benched" means the dogs are all on display for the public to see. Visitors can come to the show, watch the dogs being judged, then go visit the dogs, breeders and owners in the benching area.
It's a great opportunity for the public to meet all 133 breeds who will be there.
Get more information about the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show and purchase tickets here.
