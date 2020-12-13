Golden State Warriors play 1st game since March at Chase Center

ABC7 Sports anchor Chris Alvarez says it has been nine months and two days since their last game.
For the first time in more than 9 months, the #Warriors are back in action but with no fans at Chase Center tonight and for the foreseeable future. #ABC7Now #DubNation https://t.co/9NfLtmjqu6 pic.twitter.com/KSrhbEZYEH— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 13, 2020
No fans will be present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game starts at 5:30p.m.
Warriors jacking up tons of threes. I wish we could see a lineup that includes Draymond. But this is fun. I also expect Kelly Oubre Jr to be a big fan favorite.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) December 13, 2020
Game. On. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/zPot0mqv3m— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2020
Headband Steph in flight pregame. Gosh it's good to have the Dubs back. #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VetkuppVom— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 13, 2020