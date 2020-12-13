Golden State Warriors play 1st game since March at Chase Center

For the first time in more than 9 months, the #Warriors are back in action but with no fans at Chase Center tonight and for the foreseeable future. #ABC7Now #DubNation https://t.co/9NfLtmjqu6 pic.twitter.com/KSrhbEZYEH — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 13, 2020

Warriors jacking up tons of threes. I wish we could see a lineup that includes Draymond. But this is fun. I also expect Kelly Oubre Jr to be a big fan favorite. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) December 13, 2020

Headband Steph in flight pregame. Gosh it's good to have the Dubs back. #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VetkuppVom — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are playing their first game since March on Saturday. They are playing at the Chase Center hosting the Denver Nuggets.ABC7 Sports anchor Chris Alvarez says it has been nine months and two days since their last game.No fans will be present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The game starts at 5:30p.m.