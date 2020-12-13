Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors play 1st game since March at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors' logo is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are playing their first game since March on Saturday. They are playing at the Chase Center hosting the Denver Nuggets.

ABC7 Sports anchor Chris Alvarez says it has been nine months and two days since their last game.



No fans will be present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game starts at 5:30p.m.





