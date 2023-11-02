Warriors unveil new 'City Edition' jerseys inspired by 150th anniversary of SF cable cars

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors unveiled their new "City Edition" jerseys that are inspired by the 150th anniversary of the cable car.

"It is about what inspires us here as a community," said Kimberly Trinidad, the Warriors' vice president of Marketing. "Being able to pull in elements of the cable car and make them our own, while also celebrating at the same time what we love about this city, is just a dream come true I think for the team and the Warriors who play on the court."

Each team in the NBA has a special jersey inspired by something in their city, dubbed the "City Edition." This year, the Warriors wanted to pay tribute to one of the long-standing symbols of San Francisco: the cable car. The city lettering on the front is laid out to resemble the vertical hills of San Francisco. The belt on the shorts represents the cables and cogs that pull the cable cars, and the lines on the shorts resemble the lines connecting on city streets.

These jerseys are available now for purchase and the team plans to wear them for the first time on Nov. 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

