  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LIVE: Warriors hold press conference with new GM Mike Dunleavy

KGO logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 6:10PM
Warriors introduce new GM Mike Dunleavy
EMBED <>More Videos

Warriors introduce new GM Mike Dunleavy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are holding an introductory, pre-Draft press conference Monday with their new GM.

RELATED: Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager

You can watch live in the video player above starting at 11 a.m.

Dunleavy, 42, is elevated from vice president of basketball operations and replaced former president and GM Bob Myers, who recently stepped down after 11 seasons and four championships.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW