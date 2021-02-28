Golden State Warriors

Warriors create Swishes for Dishes program with goal of donating 1M meals

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll across the globe. Many families have been hit hard, wondering where their next meal is coming from. The Golden State Warriors are taking their performance on the court, and making it count off the floor with the "Swishes for Dishes" program, donating food in a fun and creative way.



"Every single point the Warriors have scored has been 100 meals, and then we also extended it to the Santa Cruz Warriors and it's 30 meals for every point they score," said The Athletes' Corner co-founder, Kelenna Azubuike, who is also the Warriors color commentator on the TV broadcast.

"This is a very tangible way to say he we saw the need is rising, the need is increasing. Food insecurity is obviously a big issue and it's something we wanted to do to help," added Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy.



Earlier this week, the Warriors in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, The Athletes' Corner and San Francisco-Marin Food bank held a pop-up pantry at Chase Center giving food to those affected during the pandemic.

"The numbers are big," said Pam Schwartz Kaiser Permanente Exececutive Director Community Health. "One in six households across America go to bed hungry and one in four households with children, so that's over 50 million people in this country, that don't have enough food to eat."

With every 3-ball, 2-pointer and even free throws, every single point the Warriors score this season is a whole lot of meals for those that need it most.



"Our goal is to be able to serve one million meals this season and based on how we've been performing, I think we are well on our way there," said YoYo Chan, Warriors VP of Government & Community Relations.

Throughout the season, you can keep progress of the team's total points and meals donated on theathletescorner.org and official Warriors website and social channels.



"I think it's awesome it's a great program just to support the people in the Bay," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "Obviously, we are trying to win games and entertain our fans but we really truly do feel like a big part of the community and we try to back that up."

"The more we can help, the better. So the Warriors are going to keep scoring points and we are going to keep feeding families, that's what it's about," said Azubuike.

