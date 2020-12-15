Community & Events

Golden State Warriors hold holiday toy drive for nonprofits, low income families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors plan on giving out hundreds of toys for the holidays.

The team provided video of members of the front office doing some serious sorting on Monday.

They will deliver the toys to nonprofit groups and low-income families in the coming days.

When the Dubs play on Christmas Day, they invite special young guests from both cities for basketball and special gifts, a tradition that started in Oakland but is continuing into San Francisco at Chase Center.



They are collecting them at Thrive City as part of team's Season of Giving initiative for the holidays.

Later in the week, the team plans to deliver Warriors-themed gift bags to dozens of pediatric patients at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center. A surprise virtual visit from a Warriors player is also planned.

