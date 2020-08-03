SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers returns to ABC7's "With Authority" podcast!
With a list of things we weren't allowed to ask him, (sort of kidding), we dove into his local roots as a Monte Vista High School alumni, and his time at UCLA.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Warriors GM Bob Myers talks future of Warriors on return to 'With Authority'
Did you know they called him Forrest Gump in college? Or at least, they tried, but Bob says the name never quite stuck.
We learned about his time as an agent, and how that led him to him becoming one of the most successful GMs in the NBA.
RELATED: Marquese Chriss talks art of pizookies, journey to Golden State Warriors
With the coming return of Stephen Curry and Klay Thomoson, plus a top 5 pick in the lottery, we also find out if the Warriors are ready to "bum rush" the NBA next season.
Wondering who the Warriors are eyeing for that top 5 pick? Myers lets us in a little on philosophy.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Warriors GM Bob Myers attacks Larry, Kelenna Azubuike stops by
Myers goes on to give insight into Klay Thompson's recovery process from his torn ACL.
In possibly the best moment of the show, which is hard because there are so many great ones, is when Larry tries to get to the bottom of one of the funniest photos of Myers.
If you love the Warriors, you'll love this episode.
You can catch the rest of our "With Authority" podcast episodes here.
Warriors GM Bob Myers talks Klay Thompson injury, 2020 draft, and more -- 'With Authority'
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News