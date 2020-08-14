Video shows Good Samaritan help elderly woman cross street in San Bruno

On Thursday, a viewer sent ABC7's Dion Lim video of the thoughtful gesture.
The man says a stranger who saw the elderly woman with a cane having difficulty crossing the street jumped out of her car to help.
In the video you can see the Good Samaritan guide the woman to the sidewalk, make sure the woman is safe and run back to her car.
The man said he was so moved by her kindness and compassion he decided to take the video.