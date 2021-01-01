Society

Bay Area residents look back at what they remember most from 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 2020 will be a year that goes down in history, from the coronavirus pandemic to the presidential election.

For some, it was a year filled with loss, while for others it was a year filled with unexpected joys.

VIDEO: Here's a look back at San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show from years past

We spoke to several Bay Area residents to see what they remembered most from this tumultuous year.

Some residents expressed their frustration with the pandemic and not being able to see family, while others remember moments like Joe Biden winning the election and adopting a new fur baby.

Watch their responses in the media player above.

WATCH: Goodbye 2020: Looking back at key moments and events that shaped the year
EMBED More News Videos

As we close out the year, a look back at the major news events in 2020.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscokobe bryantcovid 19 vaccinedog2020 presidential electioncovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Gates of hell': CA man given 1% chance shares survival story
WATCH: Ring in 2021 with this NYE fireworks show in SF
SF extends stay-home order. Will the rest of Bay Area follow?
A look at the final day of 2020 in San Francisco
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Have plans to ring in 2021? Bay Area doctor hopes you'll cancel
When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check where you are in line
Show More
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
SFPD cracks down on non-virtual NYE gatherings
2nd vaccine doses coming to Santa Clara Co. health care workers
Peninsula school board appoints Asian American woman as trustee
Chrissy Teigen announces she's "four weeks sober"
More TOP STORIES News