Bay Area residents look back at what they remember most from 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 2020 will be a year that goes down in history, from the coronavirus pandemic to the presidential election.For some, it was a year filled with loss, while for others it was a year filled with unexpected joys.We spoke to several Bay Area residents to see what they remembered most from this tumultuous year.Some residents expressed their frustration with the pandemic and not being able to see family, while others remember moments like Joe Biden winning the election and adopting a new fur baby.