Bay Area residents look back at what they remember most from 2020

For some, it was a year filled with loss, while for others it was a year filled with unexpected joys.
VIDEO: Here's a look back at San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show from years past
We spoke to several Bay Area residents to see what they remembered most from this tumultuous year.
Some residents expressed their frustration with the pandemic and not being able to see family, while others remember moments like Joe Biden winning the election and adopting a new fur baby.
Watch their responses in the media player above.
WATCH: Goodbye 2020: Looking back at key moments and events that shaped the year
