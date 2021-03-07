economy

Goodwill closes 8 stores in Bay Area amid COVID-19 pandemic

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay on Friday announced the closure of eight retail stores in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties, and the layoffs of 61 employees, citing the economic consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The locations closing are in Oakley, Dublin, Livermore, Durant Square in Oakland, Albany, Berkeley, Dixon, and Vallejo.

"We have had to make a difficult decision for economic reasons," said Mike Keenan, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay. "Our employees are our first priority and we will continue to do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and fulfill the Goodwill mission in our remaining stores and facilities."

The nonprofit organization said the laid off workers "will receive a separation package that will include one week of pay, a month of health benefits, and individual career services including: resume development and assistance, mock interviews, job search and potential placements, and assistance applying for EDD benefits."

Revenue from sales of donated goods at its stores are used to provide jobs for vulnerable members of the community, Goodwill said.

The organization provides no-cost training, employment placement services and support services to those in need, 'including people with disabilities, people impacted by the criminal justice system, people who are unemployed or underemployed, veterans and military families, older workers, and young adults," it said in a news release.

"But because our stores have been shut down for most of the last year due to the pandemic, it has created a tremendous fiscal challenge and we must make a challenging business decision in order to sustain mission services," Goodwill said.

