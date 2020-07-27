Google reportedly extends employee work-from-home policy through summer 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Mountain View-based company had previously said employees would be given the work-from-home option through the end of 2020.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
This updated policy affects nearly all of the 200,000 full-time employees and contract workers who work for Google's parent company, Alphabet.
Employees have been working from home since March because of coronavirus concerns, but this extended work-from-home deadline could pressure other companies to follow suit in a period when California is seeing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise dramatically.
Many other tech companies have tentatively set their return dates for January.
WATCH LIST: 33 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic