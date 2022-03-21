google

LIVE SOON: Black former Google employees announce racial discrimination lawsuit

(KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Google that cites a pattern of racial discrimination against Black employees.

The lawsuit alleges April Curley, who is Black, was hired to an entry-level position, although she held a Master's degree and five years of experience. Curley's job focused on increasing the company's diversity by recruiting potential employees from historically Black colleges and universities. Curley claims that the company's campaign to generate diversity was actually a public relations move. Instead, she says she experienced discrimination and hostility based on her race.

"April Curley was an exceptional employee at Google. She was hired to a position well below her qualifications and was consistently wrongfully passed over for promotions," attorney Ben Crump said. "While Google claims that they were looking to increase diversity, they were actually undervaluing, underpaying, and mistreating their Black employees, leading to high turnover. We will not stop until we get justice for Curley and other Black employees at Google, and until we see real change in this company's culture."



