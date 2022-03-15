ukraine

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on Ukraine relief efforts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a visit by first lady Jill Biden at The Forty Acres, in Delano, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Solano County today to pack emergency relief supplies for Ukraine.

Watch in the media player above at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier this month, Governor Newsom met with Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco Dmytro Kushneruk to express California's solidarity with the Ukrainian community and discuss the state's current efforts to support the people and government of Ukraine, as well as California's long-standing relationship with Ukraine.

TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine

The Governor also signed an executive order directing state agencies and departments to ensure their contractors are complying with economic sanctions imposed in response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine, and sent a letter to the leaders of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) and the University of California retirement system calling for the state to leverage its sizeable global investment portfolio to put pressure on the Russian government.



