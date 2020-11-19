Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom orders curfew for most California counties amid coronavirus spike

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier. The curfew will affect 41 of the state's 58 counties -- a vast majority of the population.

The curfew, which the state is calling a "limited Stay at Home Order," will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. The restrictions between those hours will be similar to the stay-at-home order that was in effect in March. That means all non-essential work, movement and gatherings will have to stop in all purple tier counties.

The curfew is set to remain in effect until Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.



California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. where he's expected to formally announce the curfew.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

On Monday, 40 counties were moved into more restrictive tiers as coronavirus cases continue to climb around the state.

Since we last heard from Newsom and Ghaly Monday, COVID-19 cases have continued a steep climb in the state. More than 11,000 new cases were reported in California over the past 24 hours. Another 106 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 18,466.

"The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," said Gov. Newsom in a press release. "It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again."

RELATED: How would a California curfew work? Doctor weighs in

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
