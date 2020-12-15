Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives early California COVID-19 update

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Tuesday morning with an update on the coronavirus in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference here. Check back to watch live and read updates.

The governor is speaking earlier than his typical noon briefing, and there's a lot to talk about. The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have started to arrive and be administered in hospitals around California.

However, the arrival of the vaccine is too little too late to help combat this winter surge of cases and hospitalizations.

The state continues to see at least 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily and intensive care units are starting to become overloaded. The situation is most dire in the San Joaquin Valley, whose regional ICU capacity is now at 0%.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

We'll update this story as we listen in to the governor's press conference at 10 a.m. Check back for more.
