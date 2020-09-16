Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, California fires

By
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday to give an update on the state's dual crises: the coronavirus pandemic and destructive wildfires.

We'll be streaming the press conference here. Check back at noon to watch live.

The governor was in Fresno County Tuesday to brief Sen. Kamala Harris on the devastation of the Creek Fire.

RELATED: Kamala Harris returns to California amid wildfires

"Sadly, these wildfires and the devastation they cause are utterly predictable," Harris said. "Especially in residential areas, and you'll see where the fire has just swept through. Everything is gone except the chimney... those chimneys remind me of tombstones."

On Monday, Newsom met with President Donald Trump and leaders from around the state to discuss the ongoing fire threat.

This week also brought a few changes to California's 4-tier coronavirus reopening plan. On Tuesday, Marin, Inyo and Tehama counties were all moved from the "purple" to the "red" tier, meaning they can reopen more businesses.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said he expects restrictions to loosen on even more counties next week.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

