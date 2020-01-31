Fashion Friday: From Ariana Grande's Disney princess look to Charlize Theron's golden goddess dress

"Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET 12 p.m. CT 10 a.m. PT

"On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

"Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET 5:30 p.m. CT 3:30 p.m. PT

"The 92nd Academy Awards" - 8 p.m. ET 7 p.m. CT 5 p.m. PT

"On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET 10 p.m. CT 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

"On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET 1:35 a.m CT 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

It's been a busy week in Hollywood with awards shows and premieres, so fashion expert Roshumba Williams is kicking off the weekend right by rounding up her top seven celebrity looks of the week.The Grammy Awards were all about celebrating artists who not only expressed themselves through their music on Sunday but showed off their unique styles on the red carpet as well.Ariana Grande looked just like a Disney princess as she waltzed down the Grammys red carpet. She wore a grey Giambattista Valli tulle gown and topped off the mesmerizing look with long, satin gloves.Lizzo swept at the Grammys with three wins, but she initially grabbed Williams' attention while walking down the red carpet. The R&B singer channeled old-Hollywood glamour in an hourglass white gown. The ensemble was complete with a furry boa and diamonds.Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been heating up the awards shows this season. Mendes stood out on the red carpet in a trim-fit magenta Louis Vuitton suit, which he accessorized with a vintage pocket chain. Meanwhile, Cabello was stunning in her yellow Atelier Versace gown, complete with side-ruching and a high side slit.Charlize Theron was a golden goddess on the Costume Designers Guild Awards red carpet, where she donned a beaded Louis Vuitton gown. Theron accented the dress with black velvet sleeves and a matching headband. The actress was honored with the spotlight award at the ceremony, adding yet another accessory to her ensemble.Best supporting actress nominee Florence Pugh stunned on the Oscar nominees luncheon red carpet in her asymmetrical tangerine dress. The Monse gown was silky and simple but made unique with its modern drape.And finally, Blake Lively was simply enchanting at a New York screening of "The Rhythm Section." The actress accessorized her black velvet off-the-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana dress with long, leather gloves and an emerald statement necklace.The 92nd Academy Awards are fast-approaching, so stay tuned for more fashion coverage with supermodel and fashion expert Williams.