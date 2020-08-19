Falling power lines spark fire burning for hours in North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- A massive fire is burning near an industrial manufacturing area Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas, after high-tension power lines fell into the plastic inventory at the facility.

The fire has been burning since 1 a.m. near Poly America in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive.

People on social media said they can see the flames for miles and reported huge plumes of smoke.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said in an update on Twitter that there are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters are putting water on the flames, but the chief says this fire has gone defensive, meaning they're just going to let it burn itself out.

Local media is reporting the fire could even burn until Thursday.

A woman who lives nearby described what she first heard before seeing the giant flames.

"It sounded like tires screeching, and then a big explosion, and then I came out here to see all this," said Allyssa Guerra.

Still, people with underlying conditions should avoid the area. No evacuations have been issued.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newsfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered in Vacaville as Hennessey Fire grows
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Anti-mask rant turns homophobic, racist in Campbell Marshall's store
Wildfire burning in San Mateo Co. prompts evacuations
Wildfire smoke impacting Bay Area air quality
Historic Napa Valley winery spared from Hennessy blaze
Scam nets San Mateo Co. inmates $250K in unemployment benefits
Show More
Satellite shows massive smoke plumes from Bay Area fires
How to tell if you'll lose power tonight
4.0 earthquake strikes north of Ukiah
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
CA Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires
More TOP STORIES News