Tears, laughs, action and music: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' promises it all for film farewell

The cast promises plenty of emotional twists, blended with humor, action, and music.

Chris Pratt and company return to end the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy they started nearly a decade ago.

HOLLYWOOD -- In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our favorite misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but that doesn't last!

Due to Rocket's not-so-peaceful past, the Guardians head out on a dangerous mission to save him. If they fail, well, things will never be the same again.

"Expect tears. It's really, powerfully ... emotional and moving," said Pratt. "I know I'm talking about my own film so not to, like, brag, but it really hits a lot of emotional notes so bring some Kleenex. It will also make you laugh. It's colorful and beautiful and it's the last one."

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, said she's in full-blown denial.

"I'm not ready for this to end!" said Karen Gillan. "Let's make more! But it's the end of this iteration, this version."

Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin Obfonteri, said there's never an ending.

"You may think it's an ending but one person's ending is another's beginning, right?" he said.

"Bring your tissues for sure, but at the same time, you're gonna have a blast," said Pom Klementieff, who plays the role of Mantis.

For all the music lovers, writer and director James Gunn said you can expect another "awesome mix" of music - 17 songs in total to be exact!

"I feel like we just wanted to use songs like Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen, the Replacements. It's really my favorite of the three soundtracks," he said.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters May 5.

