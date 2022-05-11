Mondelez to sell Trident and Dentyne gum brands in America

The major candy and snack maker announced it will distance itself from its gum properties, including Trident and Dentyne, according to CNN Business.
Instead, Mondelez has bet business will be better for its chocolate and baked goods, like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Toblerone, which has seen a spike during the pandemic.
The company has just started looking for a buyer and there's no timeline yet for a sale, a spokesperson said.
Mondelez has also said it's planning to move away from its Halls cough drops.
