California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach

That information includes people's names, ages, addresses and license types.
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you have a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit in California, your personal information may have been exposed to hackers.

The California Department of Justice recently had a data breach, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says hackers gained access to personal information of CCW permit holders in the state.

The Department of Justice shut down parts of its website once they learned about the breach.

Anyone who believes their personal information was stolen is asked to contact authorities immediately.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who learns their identity was compromised in this data breach to report online here.

