Public summit at Half Moon Bay Boys and Girls Club to focus on improving lives of farmworkers

A public summit is planned for Saturday in Half Moon Bay focused on improving the lives of farmworkers.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A public summit is planned for Saturday in Half Moon Bay, which is focused on improving the lives of farmworkers.

The tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay in January shed light on some of the challenges farmworkers face, including their living conditions.

Other topics, such as farmworkers' access to clean water and health care, will be discussed during the public summit.

Elected officials and leaders of community-based organizations -- such as ALAS, Coastside Hope and Puente de la Coasta Sur -- are scheduled to speak at the summit. Farmworkers and their families will also speak.

There will be a focus on passing legislation, securing funding, improving services and getting projects built to improve the lives of farmworkers.

This expands on a farmworker roundtable discussion held last year.

One of the organizers said the summit will map tangible policy solutions elected officials can pursue on behalf of farmworkers and it provides an opportunity for farmworkers to interact directly with elected officials in an open and supportive setting.

"The tragic shootings in January in Half Moon Bay remind us more urgently of how important it is to expand our efforts and include the public in ongoing discussions of the challenges farmworkers face every day," said Victoria Sanchez De Alba, chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party Farmworker Affairs Committee, which is hosting the summit. "The labor of this dedicated workforce puts food on our tables and contributes millions of dollars to San Mateo County's economy."

It is happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of The Coastside Event Center in Half Moon Bay.

More than 200 people are expected to attend. The event is open to the public.

You can RSVP on Event Brite.

