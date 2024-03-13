Half Moon Bay residents demand action after storm-damaged road temporarily turned into one-way

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A coastal road in Half Moon Bay is eroding. The Department of Public Works in San Mateo County says storm damage and wave action has caused significant damage to Mirada Road.

On March 6, county officials changed Mirada to a one-way street for safety.

"Just making it a one lane road is not a solution," said Sherri Lewis.

Sherri Lewis is the manager at the historic Miramar Beach Restaurant on Mirada.

Access to the restaurant is now her biggest concern.

"Of people getting here, being able to get here without being confused," Lewis said.

The county has not provided a timeframe for repairs.

That's the main concern for Paul McGregor - who has built several homes in the neighborhood.

"We had a bridge put down at the end of the road on Mirada and it took four years. And at this point in time four years is not going to be a good solution for this," McGregor said.

McGregor wants to see a temporary fix and the road re-installed to two lanes.

"I would suggest they fill-in those locations, be it a cement slurry or some kind of base rock - compact it to where at least it stops the erosion from where the sewer lines and the water lines are, because if it impacts the sewer lines and water lines then we're going to have a major problem," McGregor said.

McGregor says the road should've been dealt with a longtime ago.

In two weeks, the Department of Public Works will be holding a neighborhood meeting about Mirada Road.

Supervisor Ray Muller says the county will be figuring out how to stabilize the road.

"You would hope to see them doing work - now it's just like they put a Band-Aid on it and they're gone now," Lewis said.

