Man injured following shooting in Half Moon Bay, sheriff's office says

A 22-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Half Moon Bay Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Half Moon Bay Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Half Moon Bay Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Half Moon Bay Saturday night.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 22-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Half Moon Bay Saturday night.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. at the Moon Ridge Apartments.

MORE: What to know about the victims killed in the Half Moon Bay mushroom farms mass shooting

The families of three Half Moon Bay shooting victims speak out as one described the feeling when they were told his brother has died.

The victim was taken to the hospital and sources confirm the man is alive.

While this was all happening, ABC7 has learned the electricity at the apartment complex went out.

Residents say that impacted cell service and their ability to reach emergency responders. Those residents are now raising questions about the emergency response.

According to one person, there wasn't emergency lighting and people weren't told to stay inside while this was happening.

The incident has shaken the community .. which is preparing to memorialize the seven lives lost in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting a year ago.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live