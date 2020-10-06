Society

Scary clowns are delivering 'screaming telegrams' to people in San Francisco for Halloween

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular Halloween haunt at the San Francisco Mint building won't be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead the twisted minds of famed San Francisco drag performer Peaches Christ and David Flower Productions have come up with another terrifying idea in the form of "screaming telegrams".

You can send one of the Terror Vault clowns to your friend or foe and they'll deliver a socially distant personalized message designed to make them scream.

RELATED: Halloween in CA to look 'different,' trick-or-treating not advised amid COVID-19, officials say

According to Into the Dark Productions, " a scary clown will arrive on-site to surprise the recipient with a song, some balloons, and a nightmare-inducing scream!"

You can also add-on extras.

"One of the things I love about this is that every time someone orders a screaming telegram they're supporting an unemployed Bay Area actor and helping us to bring back Terror Vault in 2021," said Peaches Christ.

This is for anyone 18 and older. The $50 "screaming telegrams" are only available in San Francisco during the month of October.

VIDEO: Pumpkin patch, hayrides and more; San Jose farm gets ready to open to public
EMBED More News Videos

Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch is getting ready to open to the public on Oct. 1 and will be enforcing strict COVID 19 safety measures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobay areahalloweenentertainmenttrick or treatcostumesfun stuffbay area eventshaunted houseclownsdelivery service
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
Coronavirus updates: CA health secretary to give update on pandemic
Trump, contagious at White House, back to downplaying virus
Firefighters treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Sonoma Co.
Oakland airport launches free COVID-19 testing
Firefighters fear job cuts pending Santa Clara Co. supervisors meeting
Santa Rosa firefighter loses new home in Glass Fire
Show More
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 66,840 acres, 50% contained
2020 presidential, VP debate schedule: What to know
More TOP STORIES News