Scary clowns are delivering 'screaming telegrams' to people in San Francisco for Halloween

Instead the twisted minds of famed San Francisco drag performer Peaches Christ and David Flower Productions have come up with another terrifying idea in the form of "screaming telegrams".
You can send one of the Terror Vault clowns to your friend or foe and they'll deliver a socially distant personalized message designed to make them scream.
According to Into the Dark Productions, " a scary clown will arrive on-site to surprise the recipient with a song, some balloons, and a nightmare-inducing scream!"
You can also add-on extras.
"One of the things I love about this is that every time someone orders a screaming telegram they're supporting an unemployed Bay Area actor and helping us to bring back Terror Vault in 2021," said Peaches Christ.
This is for anyone 18 and older. The $50 "screaming telegrams" are only available in San Francisco during the month of October.
