HEALTH & FITNESS

Here's why officials say not to pour old bottles of hand sanitizer down the drain

Thursday, March 16, 2023 7:29PM
According to the EPA, hand sanitizer that has reached its shelf life shouldn't be dumped down the drain, because it's easily ignitable.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here is warning about old bottles of hand sanitizer.

According to the EPA, hand sanitizer that has reached its shelf life - which is two to three years, depending on the brand -- and is at least 60% alcohol shouldn't be dumped down the drain, because it's easily ignitable.

Officials say if it's poured down the drain, the liquid and vapors in water pipes and sewers can create fires and possibly explosions.

They say partial or full bottles should be taken to a household hazardous waste drop-off location or disposal event for household hazardous waste.

