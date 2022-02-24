bear

South Lake Tahoe police say calls about massive bear Hank the Tank are disrupting operations

"It's time to talk. Please stop calling South Lake Tahoe Police to give your opinions about Hank."
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- South Lake Tahoe police have had it with people calling about the 500-pound bear nicknamed "Hank the Tank."

The bear is known in the area for breaking into homes and eating people's food and is being blamed for dozens of break-ins since last July.

The department says they're getting so many calls, it's affecting their ability to take real emergency calls.

On Wednesday, police they posted a message on Facebook, saying, "It's time to talk. Please stop calling South Lake Tahoe Police to give your opinions about Hank."

The department says they have no say in what happens to Hank.

Local wildlife are working to find the best option for Hank's mental and physical health.

Hank the Tank, a 500-pound bear notorious for wreaking havoc in residential neighborhoods, has hit another home in Lake Tahoe.



California wildlife officials plan to trap and euthanize a massive Black bear in Lake Tahoe, but the Bear League is against the voter-approved plan.



