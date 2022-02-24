South Lake Tahoe police say calls about massive bear Hank the Tank are disrupting operations

The bear is known in the area for breaking into homes and eating people's food and is being blamed for dozens of break-ins since last July.
The department says they're getting so many calls, it's affecting their ability to take real emergency calls.
On Wednesday, police they posted a message on Facebook, saying, "It's time to talk. Please stop calling South Lake Tahoe Police to give your opinions about Hank."
The department says they have no say in what happens to Hank.
Local wildlife are working to find the best option for Hank's mental and physical health.
