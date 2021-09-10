building a better bay area

'No room for hate': CA, city leaders discuss how many AAPI hate crimes have been prosecuted in SF

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Local, state leaders discuss how SF is combatting hate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed along with community leaders for a roundtable discussion Thursday on combatting hate crimes. ABC7 News is digging into the numbers to see how many of these crimes are being prosecuted.

Not far from where a great-grandmother was brutally attacked in Visitacion Valley and later died, San Francisco city leaders and California Attorney General Rob Bonta gathered.

"There is no room for hate, not here, not anywhere, not now, not ever," said Bonta.

The roundtable comes the day after "Chinatown Night Out" in Portsmouth Square, an event aimed at better connecting the community with the police department.

RELATED: Biden to sign executive order establishing White House AAPI initiative amid rise in hate crimes

At that event, Mayor Breed said suspects in attacks on Asian Americans have been caught.

"In almost every single incident that occurred, those folks have been arrested, they're awaiting trial, so they're behind bars and we are hopeful that they will be held accountable," said Mayor Breed Wednesday night.

Today, ABC7 asked police and prosecutors about the numbers, just how many people have been arrested for these crimes and how many people are being charged.

"In 2021 we've had 83 reported hate crimes but that does not tell the whole story," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

Chief Scott says that's because not every hate crime is reported.

Of the 83, he says 59% or 49 of those hate crimes were on people from the AAPI community.

WATCH: Our America: The story behind the stories about rising hate crimes against Asian Americans
EMBED More News Videos

In "Our America: Asian Voices," Bay Area journalist Dion Lim reflects on her experiences reporting on hate crimes against Asian Americans and how the community has come together to support those impacted.



"Thirty of those were committed by one person who is now in custody and has been filed on by the district attorney," said Chief Scott.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office says in 2021, they've filed criminal charges in 70% of these cases.

Including against Derik Barreto, the individual Chief Scott said was linked to at least 30 hate crimes against the AAPI community.

As for the other hate crimes that make up the total number reported this year:

RELATED: California hate crimes surged 31% in 2020 with Black community remaining most targeted, report shows

"We solve many of them, we don't solve all of them," said Chief Scott.

That's where Chief Scott says residents come in. He encourages people to report all crimes.

"There's no place for this in our city, there's no place for this in our state and we want to hold those accountable who commit those types of acts," said Chief Scott.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobuilding a better bay areaattorney generalhate crimesfpdlondon breedasian american
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
Climate change impacting Pacific migration of white sharks
Things to do in the Bay: Autumn Moon Festival, SPIN ping pong
Bay Area ICU doctor describes patients 'pleading for vaccine'
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News