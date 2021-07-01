Race and Culture

California hate crimes surged 31% in 2020 with Black community remaining most targeted, report shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA hate crimes surged 31% in 2020, report shows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A stunning new report says hate crimes in California spiked during the pandemic, more than doubling against those in the Asian community and nearly twice pre-pandemic levels for Black residents of the state.

Surrounded by citizen security volunteers, Attorney General Rob Bonta stood in the heart of Oakland's Chinatown to announce that hate crimes in California are at their highest level in more than a decade.



"We are in the midst of a racial justice reckoning," said Bonta. "For too many 2020 wasn't just about the deadly virus, it was about an epidemic of hate."

Members of the Black community remain the most often targeted in California, with anti-Black bias events up 87% in 2020.

RELATED: Retired Black officer, Black Air Force veteran killed in possible hate crime: DA

In the Asian community, hate crimes were up 107%, and many victims may not be reporting.

"People are fearful of their status, in regards to if they're here legally," said Oakland City Council member Sheng Thao, "and so making sure they feel safe to come out of the shadows and report hate crime is going to be incredibly important."

RELATED: Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
EMBED More News Videos

The hashtag Stop Asian Hate trended on Twitter after a shooting in Atlanta left eight, including many Asian women, dead. Here's what you can do to help stop the spread of hatred and violence.



"If you're facing a hate crime or are the victims of crime, please come forward," said Carl Chan, President of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and himself a recent victim of a hate crime. "There are solutions."

Bonta pledged more resources, including greater outreach to the public and to law enforcement and prosecutors on laws and penalties related to hate crimes.

RELATED: San Franciscans concerned for public safety, 70% say quality of life has gotten worse: Survey

Attorney general Bonta's commitment to devote more resources to hate crimes comes at a time when cities like Oakland are trying to improve their police response amid a shifting of millions of dollars from OPD to other violence prevention programs in the city.

"We will work with local law enforcement," said Bonta. "Local law enforcement is fully capable of addressing hate crimes."

TAKE ACTION: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcaliforniabuilding a better bay arearace relationshate crimeracismhate crime investigationasian americanafrican americansu.s. & worldrace in americacaliforniarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
CA makes ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement
Pilot program sees success keeping kids in school, out of trouble
Poll finds racial disparities in CA businesses amid pandemic
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
TOP STORIES
PG&E warns of possible power shutoff for 44K customers on Monday
Fire weather watch for parts of Bay Area starting Sunday night
Blue Angels dazzle spectators for Fleet Week Air Show in SF
Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series
New York DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife's death: Source
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
'I got the chills': Fleet Week inspires celebrations throughout SF
Show More
Health officer criticizes indoor mask mandate, but others disagree
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Giants shut out rival Dodgers 4-0 in playoff opener
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
More TOP STORIES News