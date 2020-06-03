Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate this difficult time in our communities regarding race and equality. See below a list of resources that will help you find an ally and get help.
ACLU and other justice resources
Congressional Black Caucus
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California
Equal Justice Society
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
NAACP East County Branch (Pittsburg)
NAACP Oakland Branch
NAACP Richmond Branch
NAACP San Francisco Branch
NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley Branch
NAACP San Mateo Branch
NAACP Santa Cruz Branch
Tri-City NAACP (Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City)
NAACP California State Conference
Tips on how to talk about race and other issues:
10 Tips for teaching and talking to kids about race from MomsRising:
1. Start Early
By 6 months of age babies are noticing racial differences; by age 4, children have begun to show signs of racial bias. Let your child know that it's perfectly okay to notice skin color and talk about race. Start talking about what racial differences mean and don't mean.
2. Encourage Your Child
Expose your child to different cultural opportunities - photographs, films, books, or cultural events, for example - and discuss the experience afterwards. You don't have to be an expert on race to talk with our child. Be honest about what you don't know and work with your child to find accurate information. Encourage your child to ask questions, share observations and experiences, and be respectfully curious about race.
3. Be Mindful
You are a role model to your child. What you say is important, but what you do - the diversity of your friendship circle, for example - is likely to have a bigger impact. If your child doesn't attend a diverse school, consider enrolling her in after school or weekend activities such as sports leagues that are diverse if you're able. Choose books and toys that include persons of different races and ethnicities. Visit museums with exhibits about a range of cultures and religions. What kids hear from us is less important than what they see us do.
4. Face Your Own Bias
We're less likely to pass on the biases we identify and work to overcome. Give your child an example of a bias, racial or otherwise, that you hold or have held. Share with your child things you do to confront and overcome that bias. Let your child see you acknowledge and face your own biases.
5. Know and Love Who You Are
Talk about the histories and experiences of the racial, ethnic, and cultural groups you and your family identify with. Talk about their contributions and acknowledge the less flattering parts of those histories as well. Tell stories about the challenges your family (your child's parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents and great grandparents, others) has faced and overcome.
6. Racial Cultural Literacy
Develop racial cultural literacy by learning about and respecting others.
- Study and talk about the histories and experiences of groups we call African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, and whites, among others.
- Be sure your child understands that every racial and ethnic group includes people who believe different things and behave in different ways. There is as much diversity within racial groups as across them.
7. Be Honest
Be honest with your child, in age-appropriate ways, about bigotry and oppression.
- Children are amazing at noticing patterns, including racial patterns (who lives in their neighborhood versus their friends' neighborhoods, for example). Help them make sense of those patterns, and recognize that bigotry and oppression are sometimes a big part of those explanations.
- Be sure your child knows that the struggle for racial fairness is still happening and that your family can take part in that struggle.
8. Tell Stories
"Lift up the freedom fighters": Tell stories of resistance and resilience.
- Every big story of racial oppression is also a story about people fighting back and "speaking truth to power." Teach your child those parts of the story too.
- Include women, children and young adults among the "freedom fighters" in the stories you tell. A story about racial struggle in which all the heroes are men wrongly leaves many people out.
9. Be Active
Be active - don't be a "bystander" on race.
- Help your child understand what it means to be, and how to be, a change agent.
- Whenever possible, connect the conversations you're having to the change you and your child want to see, and to ways to bring about that change.
10 Plan for a Marathon, Not a Sprint
- It's okay to say, "I'm not sure" or "Let's come back to that later, okay?" But then do come back to it.
- Make race talks with your child routine. Race is a topic you should plan to revisit again and again
'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community.
ABC News 3-day special report: Pandemic: A Nation Divided
So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them.
Human Rights Resource Links and Phone Numbers
The American Civil Liberties Union
The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.
aclunc.org
Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
ICE is the agency that enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety.
ice.gov
National Immigration Law Center (NILC) - KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
One of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.
www.nilc.org/get-involved/community-education-resources/know-your-rights
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus
They are committed to the pursuit of equality and justice for all sectors of our society with a specific focus directed toward addressing the needs of low-income, immigrant, and underserved APIs.
advancingjustice-alc.org
Local Rapid Response Hotlines and Organizations
Hotline numbers meant for EMERGENCIES ONLY to report ICE activity and enforcement actions.
Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership (ACILEP)
ICE Activity Hotline (Alameda County) - (510) 241-4011
San Francisco Immigrant Legal & Education Network (SFILEN)
ICE Activity Hotline (San Francisco) - (415) 200-1548
Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network of People Acting In Community Together (PACT)
ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Clara County) - (408) 290-1144
Monterey County Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Monterey County) - (831) 643-5225
Santa Cruz County Rapid Response (YARR) of Sanctuary Santa Cruz
ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Cruz County) - (831) 239-4289
Marin Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Marin County) - (415) 991-4545
North Bay Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Sonoma & Napa Counties) - (707) 800-4544
San Mateo County Rapid Response Hotline of The Libre Project
ICE Activity Hotline (San Mateo County) - (203) 666-4472
Central Valley Rapid Response Network (no link available)
ICE Activity Hotline (Fresno County San Joaquin, Merced, and Kern Counties) - (559) 206-0151
Sacramento Rapid Response Hotline of Sacramento Area Congregations Together
ICE Activity Hotline (Sacramento County) - (916) 245-6773
Services, Immigration Rights and Education Network (SIREN) Rapid Response Text Platform
ICE Activity Hotline (Northern & Central California)
Community members: (201) 468-6088
Allies: (918) 609-4480
Additional Organizations Offering Help
Ready California
Empowering immigrant communities through access to information and legal services.
ready-california.org
Centro Legal de la Raza
A comprehensive legal services agency protecting and advancing the rights of immigrant, low-income, and Latino communities through bilingual legal representation, education, and advocacy.
centrolegal.org
Alameda County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.
www.co.alameda.ca.us/defender
The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)
BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.
Telephone: (510) 663-2254
baji.org
California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA)
CIYJA is a statewide immigrant youth-led alliance that focuses on placing immigrant youth in advocacy and policy delegations in order to ensure pro-immigrant policies go beyond legalization, and shed light on how the criminalization of immigrants varies based on identity.
www.ciyja.org
Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC)
Organization offering a multi-faceted approach to fighting for social justice. They fight grassroots campaigns to win immigrant rights & housing rights and work toward building a larger movement for social transformation.
cjjc.org
The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Nueva Esperanza is a collaborative led by the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity to support the transition needs of newly arrived migrant youth and families. They have brought together organizations, congregations and trained volunteers to be "Accompaniment Teams" or "familias de apoyo" who are matched with new migrant families or individuals and provide support attending legal and court appointments, legal support, securing housing, food donations, job leads, education and providing a network of care.
im4humanintegrity.org
Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA)
MUA a grassroots organization of Latina immigrant women with a double mission of promoting personal transformation and building community power for social and economic justice. They offer trainings to build economic security and leadership, and organize campaigns to win immigrant, workers' and women's rights.
mujeresunidas.net
The Vietnamese American Community Center of the East Bay (VACCEB)
A non-profit corporation with a 17-year history of providing quality service to low-income, refugee and immigrant populations and their families.
vacceb.net
Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach
They offer a variety of programs and services, including as direct legal services, community education, and a full range of immigration services for immigrants.
apilegaloutreach.org
The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
A grassroots organization working to empower and organize our community towards justice and self-determination for all. AROC provides legal, language access, and case management services to low-income Arab and Muslims in the SF Bay Area.
araborganizing.org
Bay Area Legal Aid
BayLegal's mission is to provide meaningful access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability.
baylegal.org
National Center for Lesbian Rights
Works toward advancing the civil and human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and their families through litigation, legislation, policy & public education.
nclrights.org
California Human Development Corporation
Adjustment of Status, Consular Processing, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Employment authorization, Family-based petitions, Naturalization/Citizenship, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), U visas
californiahumandevelopment.org
Northern California Rapid Response & Immigration Defense Network (NCRRIDN)
A program of the Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco. Works to provide support to every community within the jurisdiction of the San Francisco Immigration Court - from Bakersfield to the Oregon border -in order to protect individuals' due process rights and with the goal of keeping families together.
rapidresponse.sfbar.org
Chinese for Affirmative Action
Works toward systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial injustice.
caasf.org
Upwardly Global
Helps immigrants and refugees with college degrees from their home countries integrate into the professional American workforce.
upwardlyglobal.org
San Francisco Rising
Its members organize in African-American, Latino and Asian/Pacific Islander communities in San Francisco and seek to build a new, community-based political infrastructure and to make lasting change on a broad set of issues impacting their communities.
sfrising.org/about
Bay Area Legal Aid
BayLegal provides access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability. They serve low- and very low-income clients across seven Bay Area counties.
baylegal.org
AIDS Legal Referral Panel
Helps people with HIV/AIDS in the SF Bay Area maintain or improve their health by resolving legal issues with free and low-cost legal services.
alrp.org
Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.
