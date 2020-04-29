WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community

In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 presents, "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual and interactive town hall.
The panelists will include:
- Dr. Monica McLemore, RN, UCSF Associate Professor, Family Healthcare Nursing
- Pendarvis Harshaw, Author, Host of Rightnowish and columnist at KQED Arts, Oakland
- Rep. Barbara Lee, CA-13th District
- Chuck Collins, President and CEO of the YMCA of San Francisco
- Eva Patterson, President and Co-founder of Equal Justice Society, Oakland
- Debra Gore-Mann, President and CEO of Greenlining Institute, Oakland
Join the conversation on Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m. by tuning in on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, ABC7 News Facebook page, ABC7 News Youtube page, Fire TV, Roku TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
SUBMIT QUESTIONS: If you would like to submit a question for the panelists do so in the Facebook post or form below.
Go here to watch our previous special, in which we confronted hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
