Zillow lists 'Haunted Mansion' for sale in New Orleans; Gothic-style mansion dates back to 1823

NEW ORLEANS -- Zillow has listed an 1823 property that it calls the "Haunted Mansion" for sale in New Orleans.

The Gothic Revival and Victorian-style mansion boasts five bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is said to be located off of a secluded Bayou Road.

Pictures of the mansion show it with a timeless malevolence.

It's not clear if the listing is real, but the post on the site definitely is.

And what is the listing price of this mansion?

Your soul.

The listing comes ahead of Disney's "Haunted Mansion" movie based on the famed Disneyland attraction.

The world premiere of the film was Saturday at Disneyland.

