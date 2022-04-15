explosion

Kansas gas explosion injures 2; massive fire caught on video

Nearby residents evacuated after Haven gas plant explosion
EMBED <>More Videos

Haven, Kansas fire caught on video after massive explosion; 2 hurt

HAVEN, Kan. -- Two people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a gas plant in Kansas.

Crews were called to a fire at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, formerly known as the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Crews also reported explosions, KAKE reported.

A 2-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

RELATED: Nearly 8K gallons of gasoline spill in Kane County, closing roadways in area

According to Reno County, Kansas' emergency manager, the two people taken to a Wichita, Kansas hospital had only minor injuries.

Gas to the plant has been shut off. Reno County officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasexplosiongas leakfireu.s. & worldnatural gasgas fumes
EXPLOSION
2 kids seriously injured by fireworks in Brentwood
NASA marks 36 years since Challenger explosion disaster Friday
Marin residents baffled by 'disturbing' loud booms in the night
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
TOP STORIES
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Fire industry experts share insight into SJ Home Depot fire
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows open air market for stolen goods in SF
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
Show More
Passover returns to the Bay Area with focus on personal growth
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
Here's when to expect rain across the Bay Area
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
More TOP STORIES News