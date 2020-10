East Bay firefighters rescue hawk stuck in netting on top of Newark gas station

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters do a lot more than just battle the flames. In the East Bay they rescued an animal in desperate need of their help.A crew with the Alameda County Fire Department freed a hawk Sunday after it got caught in some netting. The bird was found on the roof of a gas station in Newark.The department tweeted video of the rescue. It shows a pair of firefighters cutting the netting around the hawk.It took them about 15 minutes to free the trapped bird, which was then taken to a clinic to get checked out.