City of Hayward's website down due to believed cyber-security attack, officials say

Hayward's city website was down on Monday after being targeted over the weekend by a cyber attack, city officials said.

Until the website is back online, the public can conduct business with the city by telephone, mail or in person.

HAYWARD, Calif. -- Hayward's city website was down on Monday after being targeted over the weekend by a cyber attack, city officials said.

Thus far there's no sign that personal data of employees or the public was breached in the attack, which was discovered Sunday morning, according to a statement from the city.

Although the city's website remains down, Hayward's 911, emergency dispatching, police, firefighter and emergency-medical services are still working.

MORE: Expert explains how City of Oakland may have become victim of ransomware attack

Until the website is back online, the public can conduct business with the city by telephone, mail or in person.

"The city of Hayward detected a cyber-security incident and intrusion into its computer networks early Sunday morning, and as a precaution has turned off access to its public website and associated online municipal portals," the city said in a release on Monday.

MORE: Dozens of Oakland ransomware victims never notified SSN were leaked on dark web, I-Team finds

On Monday, IT professionals were investigating the breach, the city said.

"If any data breach involving personal data is discovered, we will be in contact with the affected individual or individuals directly," according to the a statement by the city.

The public can contact and conduct business with the city by telephone, mail or in person.

MORE: Oakland ransomware attack: Here's a look at how other cities solved their cyberattacks

City offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main Hayward City Hall phone number is (510) 583-4000.

The Hayward Public Library's hours are Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to computers for public use will be unavailable until further notice.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live